Disney+ coming to S'pore in 2021

The Walt Disney Company is pivoting to a "direct-to-consumer first" business model, which means putting new and existing content on streaming platforms such as Disney+, and increasingly bypassing cinemas and traditional television channels.

The media behemoth announced that Disney+ will launch in Singapore on Feb 23 next year, with more than 500 films and 15,000 episodes of content accessible for a subscription fee of $11.98 a month or $119.98 a year.

It revealed that Disney+, which launched a year ago, now has 86.6 million subscribers globally. In comparison, Netflix - currently the No. 1 on-demand streaming service worldwide - has 195 million subscribers.

In a presentation for investors and fans beamed from its Los Angeles production lot on Thursday (Los Angeles time) - and as the company's stock price hit an all-time high - the company unveiled dozens of upcoming films and series from Disney and other brands within its stable, including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Many are spin-offs and reboots of titles in Disney's vast library, but with an emphasis on "quality, not volume", said chairman Bob Iger.

Over the next few years, the company will release - as "Disney+ Originals" - roughly 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, and 30 live-action and animated series and features. All will be new and released directly on Disney+.

Some of these, such as animated Pixar movie Soul, were initially slated for a theatrical release, but will now debut exclusively on Disney+ in the United States this Christmas. The film opens in Singapore cinemas on Dec 25.

But Disney chief executive Bob Chapek stopped short of replicating rival WarnerMedia's radical announcement that it will release all 2021 Warner Bros films in cinemas and on its HBO Max streaming service simultaneously - a move some observers believe sounds a death knell for the theatrical moviegoing experience.

Instead, Mr Chapek said the company will be flexible about when and on which platform it would deliver and debut content, given changing consumer preferences and the "prolonged uncertainty due to the pandemic".

Regardless of where it originates, however, all content will eventually end up on Disney+ and other direct-to-consumer platforms the company owns, including services such as Hulu and ESPN+ in the US.

The company is prioritising and ramping up the production of original content for these platforms and will add something new to Disney+ every week, be it a Disney+ Original, a previous theatrical release or something from its library.

In the light of continued Covid-19-related challenges in the marketplace, tent-pole films such as the animated Raya And The Last Dragon - inspired by South-east Asian culture and voiced by actresses Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina - will be released on Disney+, for a premium, at the same time it debuts in theatres next March.

Disney+ offerings will also vary somewhat in different countries.

In Singapore, there will be content under six banners: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, the Asian content brand and Disney's general entertainment content brand outside the US.

No details have been released on how the launch of Disney+ will affect Disney titles that are currently accessible on traditional TV and cable platforms in Singapore, such as the Fox, FX and National Geographic channels on StarHub and SingTel TV.

Viewers in Singapore can subscribe to the new service on the Disney+ website or the Disney+ app, and register at DisneyPlus.com to receive updates.

Disney has announced a slew of new titles currently in production or development and eventually coming to Disney+.

Some of these titles were announced previously; some were announced for the first time in a presentation for investors and fans in Los Angeles on Thursday. The company did not specify whether these will be released first or exclusively on Disney+, or as Disney+ Originals in the United States and elsewhere.

MARVEL

Michelle Yeoh is joining the cast of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings , Marvel's first film with an Asian lead, which opens in July. Simu Liu, Tony Leung and Awkwafina also star.

, Marvel's first film with an Asian lead, which opens in July. Simu Liu, Tony Leung and Awkwafina also star. Black Widow , starring Scarlett Johansson as superhero Natasha Romanoff, will still open in cinemas next May and eventually land on Disney+.

, starring Scarlett Johansson as superhero Natasha Romanoff, will still open in cinemas next May and eventually land on Disney+. A Black Panther sequel : T'Challa, the hero played by Chadwick Boseman in the groundbreaking 2018 film, will not be recast out of respect for the late actor, who died of cancer earlier this year. A sequel, due in 2022 and written and directed by Ryan Coogler, will explore other characters.

: T'Challa, the hero played by Chadwick Boseman in the groundbreaking 2018 film, will not be recast out of respect for the late actor, who died of cancer earlier this year. A sequel, due in 2022 and written and directed by Ryan Coogler, will explore other characters. WandaVision : Marvel's first Disney+ series has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany (both above) reprising their roles from the Avengers films, Wanda Maximoff and Vision. It debuts in the US next month.

: Marvel's first Disney+ series has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany (both above) reprising their roles from the Avengers films, Wanda Maximoff and Vision. It debuts in the US next month. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier , starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan from the Marvel films, debuts in March and has been described as a "six-episode Marvel movie".

, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan from the Marvel films, debuts in March and has been described as a "six-episode Marvel movie". Loki : This genre-bending series starring Tom Hiddleston puts the villain from the Thor films at the centre of his own crime thriller.

: This genre-bending series starring Tom Hiddleston puts the villain from the Thor films at the centre of his own crime thriller. Hawkeye : A series starring Jeremy Renner as the title character will debut next year with Hailee Steinfeld now added to the cast.

: A series starring Jeremy Renner as the title character will debut next year with Hailee Steinfeld now added to the cast. She-Hulk : A series starring Orphan Black (2013 to 2017) actress Tatiana Maslany, who will be joined by Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk.

: A series starring Orphan Black (2013 to 2017) actress Tatiana Maslany, who will be joined by Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk. Secret Invasion: A series with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury from the Avengers films and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos from Captain Marvel (2019). Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has dubbed this "the biggest crossover comic event of the last 20 years".

STAR WARS

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron : A movie about a group of fighter pilots which will be directed by Wonder Woman (2017) film-maker Patty Jenkins for release in 2023.

: A movie about a group of fighter pilots which will be directed by Wonder Woman (2017) film-maker Patty Jenkins for release in 2023. An untitled Star Wars film is in the works from writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, 2017).

Obi-Wan Kenobi : Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the Jedi master and Hayden Christiansen returns as a young Darth Vader for this, one of the 10 new Star Wars series headed for Disney+.

: Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the Jedi master and Hayden Christiansen returns as a young Darth Vader for this, one of the 10 new Star Wars series headed for Disney+. Lando : A series devoted to Lando Calrissian, the smuggler-turned-rebel played by Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover in the films, is being developed by director Justin Simien (Dear White People, 2014).

: A series devoted to Lando Calrissian, the smuggler-turned-rebel played by Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover in the films, is being developed by director Justin Simien (Dear White People, 2014). Ahsoka and Rangers Of The New Republic: Two series set in the universe of The Mandalorian (2019 to present), one of the most popular shows on Disney+.

PIXAR

Dug Days - a spin-off about the squirrel-obsessed golden retriever from the movie Up (2009) - debuts late next year.

- a spin-off about the squirrel-obsessed golden retriever from the movie (2009) - debuts late next year. A second untitled show, for 2022, reunites characters from the Cars movies, Lightning McQueen and Mater, for an epic road trip.

