Director Quentin Tarantino vowed as a kid to never give his mum money

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he has not shared his fortune with his mother over a remark she made about his writing when he was 12.

The 58-year-old shared the story on a recent episode of The Moment podcast, hosted by Brian Koppelman, co-creator of television series Billions (2016 to present).

During his childhood, his mother Connie Zastoupil was unhappy that he was not doing well in school.

Once, while she was berating him over his studies, she made a remark he never forgot.

"And then, in the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little writing career?' - with the finger quotes - 'this little writing career that you're doing? That s*** is over'," he said.

"And when she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go, 'Okay, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you. No Elvis Cadillac for mummy. You get nothing because you said that.'"

He has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay twice, for Pulp Fiction (1994) and Django Unchained (2012). Earlier this year, he published his debut novel Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, a novelisation of his 2019 film of the same name.

Tarantino, who is estranged from his father, actor Tony Tarantino, has an estimated net worth of US$120 million (S$163 million), according to USA Today.

He claimed that while he had helped his mum out with some tax matters in the past, he has not bought her a house or a car.

"There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children," he said. "Remember: There are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."