Director of Cannes-winning Malaysian film Tiger Stripes decries edited version released in Malaysia

SINGAPORE - The Malaysian film-maker behind the Cannes-winning movie Tiger Stripes has distanced herself from the edited version which was given a limited theatrical release in her home country on Thursday.

In a statement which she posted on Facebook and Instagram on Friday, Amanda Nell Eu expressed her disappointment at the cuts made to her debut feature, which she wrote and directed.

In May, it became the first Malaysian film to win the grand prize for best feature at the International Critics’ Week, a sidebar event of the Cannes Film Festival that is dedicated to first or second films.

“I do not stand behind the cut that will be shown in local cinemas,” wrote the 37-year-old. “It is not the film that we made and it is not the film that won (the grand prize at Critics’ Week) in Cannes.”

The 95-minute horror-tinged Malay-language work stars Malaysian actress Zafreen Zairizal as a teenage girl whose body undergoes strange changes. It has been selected as Malaysia’s official entry to 2024’s Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.

It received funding from Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Singapore. Among its producers is Singapore-based Akanga Film Asia, while its financing includes a Southeast Asia Co-Production Grant from the Singapore Film Commission.

In Singapore, Tiger Stripes has received a “passed clean” PG13 classification. It is the opening film of 2023’s Singapore International Film Festival, which runs from Nov 30 to Dec 10 and opens at The Projector on Dec 14.

Mr Prashant Somosundram, general manager of The Projector, confirms that the version screened here will be the same as the one screened at Cannes.