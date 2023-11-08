Director Nia DaCosta excited to show a different side of the female experience with The Marvels

LOS ANGELES – It is impressive enough being in charge of a US$270 million (S$365 million) superhero film.

But at 33, Nia DaCosta is also the youngest person to direct a Marvel movie – and the first black woman to do so.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, The Marvels is additionally the first from Marvel to have an entirely female lead cast.

Oscar winner Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers from Captain Marvel (2019), the first standalone female-franchise title character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In this story, Danvers suddenly finds her powers entangled with those of two other superheroes – Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) – forcing the trio to work together to save the universe while also confronting the female villain Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

DaCosta was just 30 when she got this job, beating previous record-holder Ryan Coogler, who was 31 when he helmed Black Panther (2018). The American film-maker’s previous work include directing the horror movie Candyman (2021) and crime drama Little Woods (2018).

Chatting with The Straits Times over Zoom, she is determined not to let the expectations that come with that weigh her down.