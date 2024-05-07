Director James Gunn unveils first look at David Corenswet as Superman

Superman fans must be excited to see the new big-screen incarnation of the Man of Steel.

A first-look photo of American actor David Corenswet suiting up garnered more than 951,000 “likes” within 15 hours of director James Gunn’s posting it on social media on May 6.

The American film-maker told fans to “get ready” for the July 11, 2025, US premiere in his post on Instagram and Threads.

The photo depicted Corenswet’s Superman, seated on an armchair, casually pulling up his red boots while some action was taking place outside the building.

The photo, wrote Gunn, was taken “on set and entirely in-camera” by photographer Jessica Miglio, who had worked with the director on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Superman’s classic red-and-blue suit and the iconic “S” symbol were noticeably dirty and weathered, suggesting the superhero will be involved in some serious fighting.

Corenswet, 30, who starred in TV series The Politician (2019 to 2020) and Hollywood (2020), is the latest actor to play the beloved DC Comics hero on the big screen.

British actor Henry Cavill hung up his cape with a cameo outing as Superman in Black Adam (2022). Cavill played Superman in director Zack Snyder’s Justice League franchise (2013 to 2021).

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the new film also stars American actress Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and English actor Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman marks Gunn’s first time taking on an iconic superhero, after directing lesser-known comic-book characters Guardians Of The Galaxy at Marvel Studios.