Director James Gunn shares first photo of his Superman: Legacy cast

The cast of Superman: Legacy has assembled for its first table read before the film starts production.

To celebrate the occasion, director James Gunn shared on Instagram on Feb 22 the first group photo of everyone coming together.

“After the table read with the Superman cast. Eve, Mr Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time,” he wrote in the caption.

“What a wonderful day,” added Gunn, who helmed Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise (2014 to 2023). The 57-year-old film-maker is now the co-head of DC Studios.

David Corenswet from the TV series Hollywood (2020) is playing the beloved Man of Steel. Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017 to 2023), is Lois Lane.

Sporting a shaved head to play Superman’s nemesis Lex Luthor is Nicholas Hoult from the Emmy-winning drama The Great (2020 to 2023).

Also in the cast photo are Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner) and Maria Gabriela de Faria (The Engineer).

According to American entertainment publication Deadline, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.

Superman’s last theatrical outing was in Zack Synder’s Justice League (2021), where actor Henry Cavill donned the red cape.

Superman: Legacy will start production in March and is slated to premiere on July 11, 2025.