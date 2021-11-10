Director Jack Neo's eldest son holds wedding dinner

SINGAPORE - Local director Jack Neo's eldest son held his wedding dinner on Monday (Nov 8).

Neo posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of his son Regent, 27, and daughter-in-law Megan entering the banquet hall.

He wrote in Chinese: "My eldest son Regent finally completed an important life event last night. Thank you for your blessings. The wedding banquet was held successfully."

Neo, 61, also posted a photo of him and his wife Irene Kng with the newly-weds.

He followed up by posting a photo of him and his wife on Wednesday, writing: "The parents have to dress up when their son is married. Otherwise, how to be presentable? Thank you again for the blessings."

The director famous for the Ah Boys To Men film series (2012 to 2017) disclosed last month that his son and daughter-in-law had registered their marriage and held a church wedding on Oct 9.

Some netizens and media had noted then that his daughter-in-law looked like American actress Awkwafina, who appeared recently in the Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Neo told Shin Min Daily News that his daughter-in-law works in an advertising firm, while past media reports referred to his son as a film-maker.

The director told Lianhe Zaobao that the wedding dinner was originally scheduled for Oct 10, but postponed to this month (November) due to the pandemic restrictions.

He hoped his son and daughter-in-law will have three children as this would make for a bustling home.

Beside Regent, Neo and his wife have a daughter Ethel, 29, and two other sons - Ritz, 22, and Raffles, 17.