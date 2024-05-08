Director drew inspiration from Akira Kurosawa for Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

LOS ANGELES – The fourth film in the Planet Of The Apes reboot franchise (2011 to present), Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes imagines a future where apes are the dominant species and humans live in the shadows.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on May 9, the movie follows Noa, a naive young chimpanzee who is a part of this new civilisation, but who starts to question everything he has been taught about the past.

Noa – animated through motion capture by Owen Teague, a 25-year-old American actor known for the horror film It (2017) – is accompanied on his journey of discovery by a young woman named Mae.

Played by 22-year-old English actress Freya Allan – star of the fantasy series The Witcher (2019 to now) – she is one of the last humans, who now live a primitive, feral existence.

At a recent press day in Los Angeles, American director Wes Ball tells The Straits Times he drew inspiration from the late Japanese film-maker Akira Kurosawa to tell this tale, which is set 300 years after the events of War For The Planet Of The Apes (2017).

That was the previous instalment in a franchise that began with the 1963 French novel Planet Of The Apes and the iconic 1968 American film of the same name starring Charlton Heston.

“It’s amazing that this franchise has lasted 50-plus years, with 10 movies as well as television shows, comics and animated series,” says Ball, who directed the Maze Runner trilogy of dystopian science-fiction films (2014 to 2018).

“I think it’s because we see ourselves in these apes, so these stories allow us to hold up a mirror to ourselves.

“Then there’s the spectacle side of things,” adds Ball, 43.

“That 1968 movie was the best make-up effects you’d ever seen, and nowadays, these films are the best visual effects you’ve ever seen.

“Couple those things and you have a really immersive world you can escape to and ponder interesting ideas, but also be entertained.”