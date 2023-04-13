Director Anthony Chen’s new film The Breaking Ice to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

PARIS – Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s new film The Breaking Ice will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The prestigious French film festival, which held a press conference in Paris on Thursday, announced that the movie will premiere in the Un Certain Regard section, which shines the spotlight on up-and-coming art-house directors and artistically daring films.

The premiere of The Breaking Ice – which stars Chinese actors Zhou Dongyu, Liu Haoran and Qu Chuxiao – also marks 10 years since Chen’s debut film Ilo Ilo clinched the festival’s Camera d’Or for best debut feature in 2013. It will be his fourth outing at Cannes.