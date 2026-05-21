Director-actor Jack Neo to stage debut stand-up comedy show on June 20

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Many know him for his comic skits and comedy movies, but Singaporean film-maker Jack Neo will soon be tackling stand-up comedy for the first time.

On June 20, the 66-year-old will stage Jack Neo Talk Show 2026, presented by Unusual Entertainment as well as J Team Productions, which Neo is founder and director of.

The show, whose Chinese title translates to “mass rally”, will take place at the Roselle-Simpor Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands. Tickets, priced between $48 and $138, will go on sale at noon on May 27.

The event is billed as an unfiltered night of laughter, satire and raw local truths. According to the description on the Sistic website, it will primarily be performed in Mandarin and run for 90 to 120 minutes.

It is expected to offer a light-hearted portrayal of everyday life and cultural observations in Singapore and Malaysia, including topics such as language, social systems, food culture and daily habits.

He is also expected to get personal, discussing subjects such as family, marriage and education.

Neo told The Straits Times that the closest thing to stand-up comedy he has done was a “comic monologue” more than two decades ago, which is a form of the Chinese comedic performing art known as crosstalk.

On his upcoming performance, he said: “I will be speaking in Mandarin and some English here and there. It is very challenging, but there are many interesting things to share.”

Jack Neo Talk Show 2026 will also feature a special guest, Malaysian stand-up comedian Lucas Lee, who is known for poking fun at topics such as Malaysian food, traffic conditions, cost-of-living issues, as well as the quirks and idiosyncrasies of married life.

Tickets to the show at MBS, priced between $48 and $138, will go on sale at noon on May 27. PHOTO: UNUSUAL ENTERTAINMENT

In January 2026, Neo was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Singapore Film Society for his 50-year contribution to Singapore’s entertainment landscape as an actor, writer, director and producer.

During the event, he gave the audience a peek at his brand of humour, when he expressed gratitude to his wife, Ms Irene Kng, whom he married more than three decades ago and shares four children with.

He joked: “She gives me so much inspiration. Sometimes when she scolds me, I write her words into dialogue. Remember, when your wife is scolding you, it is good material.”

Neo found early fame in the 1990s as a comedian on the comedy variety show Comedy Nite (1990 to 2003) and has directed some of Singapore’s most culturally resonant and top-grossing local films, such as Money No Enough (1998), I Not Stupid (2002) and the Ah Boys To Men series (2012 to 2017).

In all, he has made around 35 movies with a combined box-office total of more than $100 million.

Neo is also reportedly working on a new film, titled Ah Boys To Firemen, the next instalment in the Ah Boys To Men franchise. It will centre on a reluctant young Singapore Civil Defence Force recruit who stumbles through training, but later discovers his courage during a catastrophic skyscraper blaze.

Book It/ Jack Neo Talk Show 2026

Where: Marina Bay Sands, Expo & Convention, Level 4, Roselle-Simpor Ballroom, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: June 20, 7.30pm

Admission: $48 to $138 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)