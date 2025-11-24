Dharmendra dies at 89: Six decades, 300 films and a legacy that shaped Bollywood

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NEW DELHI – The world of Indian cinema has lost one of its most iconic figures. Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, the man lovingly called Bollywood’s “He-Man”, died on Nov 24 at the age of 89.

For over six decades, Dharmendra was not just a star on the silver screen. He was also an embodiment of strength and charm. His presence made audiences cry and laugh in equal measure. His journey from a small village in Punjab to the glitzy sets of Bombay remains one of cinema’s most inspiring stories.

Born in 1935 on Dec 8 in Nasrali, Punjab, Dharmendra was the son of Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur. The family had deep roots in the values of hard work and tradition. He spent his early years in Sahnewal and studied in Ludhiana, where his father was a school headmaster.

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur at the age of 19. This was long before he became a household name. The couple had two sons – Sunny and Bobby Deol – who would follow in their father’s footsteps, and two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta.

Later, after moving to Bombay and breaking into films, he married actress Hema Malini. Together, they had two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

He made his film debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Haqeeqat (1964) and Phool Aur Patthar (1966) followed. He rose to superstardom in the late 1960s and 1970s and starred in thrillers like Ankhen (1968) and romantic dramas like Seeta Aur Geeta (1972).

By the mid-1970s, Dharmendra had become a household name. He starred in some of Bollywood’s most iconic films, which included Sholay (1975) and Jeevan Mrityu (1970).

Dharmendra’s career saw a host of records and remarkable milestones. In 1973, he delivered eight hits in a single year. And in 1987, he broke his own record with seven consecutive hits. He appeared in over 300 films and worked with every leading actor and director of his time.

As the 1990s approached, Dharmendra started transitioning to character roles. He appeared in films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) and Life In A… Metro (2007). His ability to appeal to audiences across generations was displayed in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).

Dharmendra also tried his hand at being a producer and politician. His production house, Vijayta Films, launched the careers of his sons. As a politician, he served as a Member of Parliament for Bikaner from 2004 to 2009.

Dharmendra was widely considered one of the most handsome men of his time. Actors such as Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan spoke of his magnetic presence. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK