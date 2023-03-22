Despite Shazam! success, screen superhero Zachary Levi still struggles with impostor syndrome

LOS ANGELES – In the 2019 superhero film Shazam!, 14-year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel) lives out many a young boy’s dream when he discovers he can turn into an adult superhero, Shazam (Zachary Levi), just by yelling his name.

And Levi, 42, feels like he is living out his own version of that dream – even though the American actor says he had to overcome crippling anxiety, depression and self-doubt to get there.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere for the sequel Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, which is now showing in cinemas in Singapore, the American actor says starring in the film franchise has been a dream come true.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed about being an actor – and I am. I dreamed about being a superhero – and I am,” says Levi, who is perhaps best known for starring in the television spy comedy Chuck (2007 to 2012).

“I basically get paid to be a child superhero, and it’s the best job ever. I highly recommend it.”

And as a fan of the superhero genre, Levi was over the moon that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) from the DC Extended Universe makes a cameo in Fury Of The Gods, which co-stars Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.

“I’ve been a comic reader for many years and I love how all the comic-book characters guest star in one another’s comic books and it connects the whole universe – that is what’s so delightful about it. So the fact that Gal was down to do a little bit with us in the film, and connect all that, was really lovely,” he says of Gadot, the 37-year-old Israeli actress who starred in Justice League (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

Another highlight for Levi was his “incredible, insane, knock-down, drag-out fight” with Oscar-winning British actress Mirren (The Queen, 2006), who plays Greek goddess Hespera, one of the antagonists in the story.

“We’re basically suplexing each other into concrete,” he says, referring to an offensive wrestling move. “It felt illegal at points, it was so crazy.”

The sequel – which sees Billy and his foster-care siblings face a host of new monsters and characters from Greek mythology – also had US$125 million (S$167 million) to play with.

This is more than the US$100 million budget for the first film – modest by superhero standards – which ended up being a hit with fans and critics, earning US$366 million at the global box office.