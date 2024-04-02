Despite being allergic, actor Mark Wahlberg loved his dog co-star so much, he wanted to adopt it

“To see what he was able to do, performance-wise, when I was talking to him – you always felt like he knew exactly what we were trying to accomplish and achieve emotionally in the scene,” he said.

“It was really incredible to see that. I was, like, ‘Wow’.”

And Wahlberg ended up being smitten with the pooch.

In a recent interview with People magazine, he says he and his family – wife Rhea Durham, a 45-year-old American model, and their four children aged 14 to 21 – already have four dogs, and he takes daily medication because he is allergic to them.

But he grew so close to Ukai that he wanted to adopt him as well, and tried to bribe the trainer to sell him.

“I took a shot,” Wahlberg says. “I offered her whatever she would want.”

The trainer ultimately turned him down, but the star felt he had to try because of the amazing connection he developed with the animal. “I just fell in love with him.”

Wahlberg was just as captivated by the story of Arthur The King when he first read it.

The screenplay is based on Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed The Jungle To Find A Home, a 2016 memoir written by Mikael Lindnord, the Swedish extreme athlete who formed an unbreakable bond with a stray he met on a 2014 race through Ecuador.

It is directed by British film-maker Simon Cellan Jones, who recently worked with Wahlberg on the action-comedy film The Family Plan (2023).

Wahlberg, who received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role in the crime drama The Departed (2006), says: “I found this story to be so inspiring and heart-warming that I knew audiences would love it.

“And to see the reaction from the audience today was just amazing.”

Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays another member of the race team, says many who watch Arthur The King find themselves getting emotional.