Depp vs Heard: A trial by TikTok?

The jury believed Depp's testimony that he didn't assault Heard.

Heard wrote in response that Depp's lawyers "succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly."

Yes, free speech doesnt exist, even in the US. Speech has a price. We all have to pay for the consequences of what we say.

Jury trials have a different dynamic

Before this case, Depp had lost another defamation case, this time in the UK. The Sun newspaper published an article referring to Depp as a "wife beater". Depp sued for libel. That was the case that Heard was referring to when she said "we won in the UK".

Depp lost. A UK judge found that the "great majority" of Heard's accusations of abuse was more likely than not to have occurred.

Heard gave the same evidence to the UK judge and the Virginia jury. The UK judge accepted the evidence, but the US jury did not.

Trial lawyers know that judges may react differently to evidence compared to a jury. Which system is better? You be the judge.

Trial by Tiktok

The UK case was not televised. Its sequel, the Virginia trial, was widely broadcasted on the internet, watched and commented. Polls showed that people cared more about the Depp-Heard case than the Ukraine war or a historic US Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

Online conversations showed that the vast majority sided with Depp, and distrusted Heard.