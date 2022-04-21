Depp says he never struck ex-wife Heard

LOS ANGELES • Actor Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday that he had never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard and was challenging her accusations in a US$50 million (S$68.4 million) defamation case to correct public perception and stand up for his children.

Speaking softly and slowly for nearly three hours, he said in a courtroom in Virgina, the United States, that it was a "complete shock" about six years ago when Heard made "heinous and disturbing" allegations that he became violent during their relationship.

"Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," said Depp.

"I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance, but also stand up for my children," the Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) star said. His two children from a previous relationship were in high school at the time.

"It's very strange when one day you're Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 second you're Quasimodo," added the actor. He is set to return to the witness stand today and expected to face a cross-examination from Heard's legal team.

Depp, 58, alleges Heard, 35, had defamed him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

He filed a US$50 million lawsuit against Heard in 2018.

The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer Benjamin Chew told jurors it was clear Heard was referencing Depp.

Attorneys for the actress have argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected as free speech under the US Constitution's First Amendment.

In opening arguments, Heard's attorneys said Depp had physically and sexually assaulted the actress while abusing drugs and alcohol.

A state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia, is overseeing the trial, which is in its second week and is expected to last for six weeks.

On Tuesday, Depp's lawyers asked him about his movie career and early interactions with Heard on the set of 2011 film The Rum Diary. Depp described her as sweet, intelligent and funny at the time.

The actor also detailed his parents' tumultuous relationship, saying that his parents frequently argued and his mother physically abused her children. He said his father never fought physically with his mother, but punched a wall as many as three times, once breaking his hand. His father left the family when Depp was 15.

By that time, Depp had "done all the drugs I was aware of", he said. He added that he became addicted to opiates after he was injured on the set of the fourth Pirates film, but recovered from the dependency.

He said Heard had "grossly embellished" his substance use. "A lot of it is just plainly false. I think it was an easy target for her to hit."

Heard watched Depp's testimony with little expression, occasionally tilting her head or jotting notes.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater". A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard and put her in fear for her life.

In the US case, Depp and Heard both submitted lists of potential witnesses they may call, including Heard's former boyfriend and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, and actor James Franco.

Depp's lawyers said they filed the case in Fairfax County, outside the District of Columbia, because The Washington Post is printed at a facility there. The Washington Post is not a defendant in the case.

Heard, known for roles in superhero films Aquaman (2018) and Justice League (2017), has brought her own libel claim against Depp, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar. Her counterclaim, seeking US$100 million in damages, will be decided as part of the trial.

