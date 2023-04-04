Depeche Mode’s new album Memento Mori is death-obsessed even by Depeche standards

SANTA BARBARA, California – Martin Gore, who is now 50 per cent of Depeche Mode, works in a studio on a low hill near Santa Barbara, hidden behind jungle-green foliage and fragrant flowering shrubs.

He sat at a console in the centre of the spacious control room, orderly and full of California winter sunshine – a well-lit place to make songs about power, desire, faith and a world spinning ever further off its axis.

Gore, 61, wore black clothes and spotless black boots. He looked like an Englishman who had spent decades in California – vibrant tan, straight white teeth. He had the haircut you would get if you asked a knowledgeable barber to give you “the Martin Gore” – high and tight, with several inches of unruly tuft up top.

In late March, Depeche Mode released its 15th album by a pandemic-era skeleton crew – Gore; vocalist Dave Gahan; producer James Ford; and an engineer/co-producer, Marta Salogni.

As always, the sound is foreboding and sleek, sardonic yet soulful – music for lovers in black-leather-upholstered, bullet-train compartments racing towards ominous destinations.

The title is Memento Mori and the dominant theme is mortality – which is not, in itself, a departure.

Memento Mori, though, is death-obsessed, even by Depeche standards, with lyrics full of ghosts, angels and funeral flowers. Gore said his own mortality had been on his mind, along with Covid-19, which was still cutting a swathe through the world’s population as he wrote in 2020.

But Gore knows that the album and its title are destined to be read through a different lens.

In May 2022, Andy Fletcher, known as Fletch, died at the age of 60 of an aortic dissection. Fletcher was a founding member of Depeche Mode. He and Gore had been friends since grade school.

Nominally a keyboardist, Fletch played a role that was nebulous yet spiritually indispensable – somewhere between manager, quality control supervisor and designated superfan.

“Without Andy, there would be no Depeche Mode,” said long-time radio broadcaster and Depeche fan Richard Blade. “He was not the one composing the music, but he was the one pulling them together.”

Gore saw Fletcher in person for the last time in 2019. He died just weeks before the band were scheduled to begin recording Memento Mori, the first collection of Depeche Mode songs he will never hear.

Gore and Gahan, 60, questioned whether they could or should continue without him. But Depeche Mode had survived potentially band-extinguishing events before – beginning with the departure of Vince Clarke, a founding member who left the group in 1981 after the release of its debut album, Speak & Spell, on which he had been the principal songwriter.