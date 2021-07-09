Dennis Chew's officer saved him from being charged for working during NS

SINGAPORE - Love 972 DJ Dennis Chew has opened up about the time he was almost charged for working three jobs while serving his national service in the early 1990s.

Luckily, his commanding officer at the time, Mr Johnson Lee, spoke up for him, even though he was warned not to.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 7), Chew, 47, posted photos with his benefactor, saying that he was "someone that really takes care of everyone and always brings on a charming smile to ease a difficult situation".

"I still remember every weekday, I would get permission to rush to the TV station to film my children's programme," Chew recounted. "Every Saturday, I would continue my radio DJ work over at 933FM and hosting for a private production company Channel KTV every Sunday."

He worked so hard as he was the sole breadwinner for his family at the time, even though full-time national servicemen are not allowed to undertake salaried or contract employment, or run a business while serving their full-time NS commitments, according to the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Chew continued: "One sunny afternoon, my unit office went crazy because they received a letter from Mindef saying that someone wrote in to complain I was working while serving my national service and I might get charged.

"Johnson was very worried because he knew that I'm the sole breadwinner at home and I work so hard solely for money and not any other reasons."

Chew said they were both sent to Mindef for an interview and Mr Lee was warned by a higher authority not to speak up for Chew.

"I was very touched at that point of time that my officer went all out for me even after he was warned," Chew said.

The story had a happy ending, as Mindef granted Chew permission to continue his work after hearing his explanation and Mr Lee wrote a long letter to explain Chew's family situation.

Chew added: "Deep in my heart, I know he's more than an officer. A good friend, a big brother protecting his man, because he trusts us and believes in us."