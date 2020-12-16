Demon Slayer set to become Japan's top-grossing film

TOKYO • Demon Slayer, the tale of a boy fighting human-eating demons which murdered his family, is poised to become Japan's top-grossing film, thanks to a boost in fan numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic and the movie's message of resilience.

Based on a popular manga and television anime series, the film has won over fans with its nod to Japanese traditions people fear are missing today.

"People in high positions act according to that - 'noblesse oblige', samurai and so on. Those at the top become a shield for weaker ones, using their strength to protect them," said movie commentator Yuichi Maeda. "That's absolutely missing in modern Japan."

Demon Slayer is set to overtake the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away (2001), Japan's top-grossing film for nearly two decades.

According to data on Monday, the film - the full title of which is Kimetsu No Yaiba - Mugen No Resshahen and which was released on Oct 16 - has taken in a total of 30.28 billion yen (S$388.2 million), within a whisker of the 30.8 billion yen for Spirited Away, by Studio Ghibli's animator and director Hayao Miyazaki.

It has already opened in a few Asian nations, including Singapore, and will head to the United States and Canada early next year.

The Demon Slayer manga series, running from 2016 to this year in a magazine and published in a series of books, has sold more than 100 million copies of the first 22 books.

Fans lined up for the 23rd volume when it went on sale earlier this month.

Although the movie's opening was pushed back due to the pandemic, the delay worked to its benefit as parents, stuck at home during Japan's soft lockdown in spring, heard about the franchise from their children.

With time on their hands, they read and binge-watched the series on streaming services.

"This got the whole family interested. It was something they could talk about at home," said Dr Yuka Ijima, an assistant professor at Daito Bunka University.

Dr Ijima noted that demons first appeared in Japanese folklore as a symbol of disease and said the story's message was resonating with audiences. "Overall, it's about resilience, about overcoming terrible things and the strength to do that," she said.

That message is similar to Spirited Away, in which a girl finds herself on her own after her parents are transformed into pigs, but with a crucial difference, said Dr Kaoru Endo, a sociologist at Gakushuin University.

"I think the meaning is less that we have to fight to overcome things than it is that just living is fine," she said. "Just living through tough situations is enough - and this is helping everybody right now."

