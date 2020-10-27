Demon Slayer revenue tops $139m in 10 days, breaking Japan box-office

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese animated film Demon Slayer shattered a box-office record, reaching revenue of 10.75 billion yen (S$139 million) in just 10 days, the film's distributor said on Monday (Oct 26).

That was the fastest pace for ticket sales in Japan to top 10 billion yen, besting the previous record-holder, director Hayao Miyazaki's 2001 animated film Spirited Away, which took 25 days to reach the milestone.

The animated film, whose full title is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie - Mugen Train, had already broken the country's previous record for best three-day opening when it hit cinemas on Oct 16.

The movie is based on a popular manga, and later a TV series, set in Japan roughly 100 years ago, about a boy who fights human-eating demons. Co-distributor Aniplex said 7.98 million people had seen the film as of Monday.