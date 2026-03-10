Demon Slayer exhibition to be extended to April 12; limited tickets available

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Demon Slayer Headquarters (left) and the House Of Demons are among the attractions of the exhibition.

SINGAPORE - The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Total Concentration Exhibition in Singapore, which was originally scheduled to end on March 15, will be extended until April 12 due to popular demand.

The exhibition, organised by entertainment brand FriedRice Experience (FRE-X), is centred on the billion-dollar media franchise’s most iconic anime moments.

In a statement on March 10, FRE-X said that a limited release of 15,000 additional tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, marking the final chance for fans to catch the exhibition at its only South-east Asian stop of the year, before it leaves Singapore.

“We’ve been incredibly moved by the overwhelming passion and support from fans in Singapore and across the region since our launch in January,” said James Zou, CEO of FriedRice Experience.

“It’s a powerful reflection of how deeply anime resonates with audiences here. As the fandom continues to grow, we’re excited to play a part in bringing exclusive, immersive experiences like this to Singapore, giving fans new ways to step into the worlds and stories they love.”

The Demon Slayer Headquarters section of the exhibition. PHOTO: FRIEDRICE EXPERIENCE (FRE-X)

In conjunction with the extension and the upcoming March school holidays, Family Bundle tickets will enjoy a 10 per cent discount for visits between March 14 and 22. These discounted bundles will be available for purchase only between March 10 and 22.

