Della Ding Dang to sing at The Star Theatre

Mandopop star Della Ding Dang, known for her powerful voice, will hold a concert at The Star Theatre on May 20. Dubbed the queen of love ballads, the Chinese singer's upcoming gig is titled Della Sing Together Again 2022 Live In Singapore.

She also staged a concert at the venue in 2018 and last performed there in 2019, acting and singing in the Mandarin musical An Accident Of Love.

In a press statement, the 39-year-old said: "I am looking forward to meeting all my fans in Singapore and being able to stand again on the stage at The Star Theatre and performing. We will definitely get to enjoy ourselves."

She joined the hit Chinese reality programme Sisters Who Make Waves in 2020. She released the album Sing Together Again last year, which features renditions of classic tunes from the 1990s, such as Jeff Chang's Love Is Like A Tide (1993) and Richie Jen's Too Soft-Hearted (1996).

The show's promoter is Live Nation Singapore. Live Nation members have early access to ticket sales tomorrow from 10am to 11.59pm. General sales start on Saturday.