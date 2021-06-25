Delevingne says she mulled over boob job

British model-actress Cara Delevingne has opened up about her insecurities about her breasts.

"Ever since I was a kid, I was like, 'I wanna have a boob job, my boobs are uneven'," she said in the latest episode of the Make It Reign With Josh Smith podcast on Tuesday. "It comes from a place of deep insecurity."

The 28-year-old - who has modelled for brands such as Chanel, Fendi and Burberry - said she never went through with it as she did not feel comfortable opening up to fans about potentially going under the knife, though she is not opposed to plastic surgery.

"I've gotten close to thinking about it and at that moment go, 'Well, if I were to do it, then I don't think I could be honest about it'," she said. "I just think young girls and boys need to know that some things aren't naturally obtainable, which is fine."

Delevingne added that she hoped plastic surgery would be normalised in the future. "I can't wait to have something done. What makes it more sad is that people just can't really talk about it."