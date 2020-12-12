Death Note actress in surprise marriage

Popular Japanese actress Erika Toda and actor Tori Matsuzaka said on Thursday that they have tied the knot.

The news came as a surprise to the Japanese entertainment industry as the newlyweds, both 32, had never been romantically linked.

But they had worked together on the comedy suspense film April Fools (2015), as two people whose lives become entangled after they have a one-night stand.

Both stars made the announcement through their agencies and a note on their respective Twitter accounts.

Toda, known for playing Misa Amane in the Death Note film series (2006 to 2016), as well as her roles in the Code Blue television series (2008 to 2017) and Hana Yori Dango (Boys Over Flowers) Returns (2007), made clear that she has no plans to retire from acting after marriage.

She wrote: "I'll continue to carry the gratitude I feel for everyone and hopefully become a better actress from this point onwards. Please watch over me warmly."

Matsuzaka was named Best Leading Actor this year at the prestigious Japan Academy Awards for his role in political drama The Journalist (2019).

He wrote: "This may be a sudden announcement but I, Tori Matsuzaka, have married Erika Toda."

He added: "As the circumstances of my lifestyle change, I will be more responsible and conscious than ever and face everything with sincerity."

Matsuzaka was previously linked to another actress, Haruka Ayase, the brand ambassador for the Japanese skincare label SK-II.