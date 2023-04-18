DC head James Gunn hits back at troll who criticised his promotion of Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

LOS ANGELES – Director James Gunn has hit back at a commenter on Instagram who criticised his promotion of the third and final instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Gunn, who went from directing the Marvel film franchise to heading rival DC Studios in November 2022, has been posting about Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on social media in recent days.

The first two movies in 2014 and 2017 were box-office hits, and the third one is slated to be released in Singapore on May 4.

For a behind-the-scenes photo Gunn posted, a netizen wrote in the comment section: “The worst business that DC could do was to hire someone who advertises the competition. Unbelievable, now can you imagine what its movies are going to be like? I think it’s a disaster.”

Gunn, 56, who also wrote the movie, shot back: “The last thing DC would want is someone who would spend the last 12 years of his life creating a series of films and then turn his back on his last movie.”

He added: “I wasn’t hired at DC without everyone on board being very clear and supportive upfront and continuously through this process.”

The highly anticipated Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 sees actor Chris Pratt returning with an ensemble cast including Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper.

In March, Gunn announced that he will helm the next Superman movie, titled Superman: Legacy, which he had been writing even before he joined DC Studios.

In a surprise move, actor Henry Cavill – who played Superman in Man Of Steel (2013), 2016’s Batman V Superman alongside Ben Affleck, and Justice League (2017) – will not be playing the superhero in the upcoming movie, due in 2025.