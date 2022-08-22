Day Shift slays vampire genre with a twist

The new movie Day Shift flips the vampire genre on its head: an action comedy that imagines vampire-slaying as a blue-collar job taken just to make ends meet.

And this goofy supernatural romp has two rather unlikely leading men: Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and rap star Snoop Dogg.

Now streaming on Netflix, the film sees Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a Los Angeles pool cleaner whose side hustle is bounty-hunting and killing vampires.

But Jablonski is struggling to make ends meet, and the only way he can earn a decent living is to get back in the good graces of the vampire-hunting union - which previously kicked him out - and land a high-paying union job.

To do this, he must first work the undesirable day shift - with the help of his vampire-slaying friend Big John (Snoop Dogg) and under the watchful eye of nervous union representative Seth (Dave Franco).

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film - Netflix's top English-language movie both globally and in Singapore earlier this month - Foxx says Day Shift stands apart from most vampire yarns because of its blend of comedy and "practical action".

And his character is not some supernaturally anointed vampire slayer, but rather a working man struggling to support his family.

"It's so blue-collar and so down-to-earth," says the 54-year-old American actor, singer and comedian, who won an Academy Award playing musician Ray Charles in the 2004 film Ray.

"I am in a vampire-hunting union and I get money for selling vampire fangs - that differentiates it from everything else."

Foxx adds that the action scenes are more realistic than one normally sees in this genre, with lots of "practical fighting" rather than digital special effects, thanks to first-time director J.J. Perry's previous life as a stuntman and fight coordinator.

But there is also a strong comedic touch to many of those scenes.

"So it's going to be funny and with a lot of action and things you haven't seen in the same mix," says the performer, who appeared in the acclaimed dramas Collateral (2004) and Django Unchained (2012).

The vampires in this film also move a little differently because Perry cast contortionists to play them.

"I couldn't reinvent vampires so I took some contortionists and weaponised their work," says the 54-year-old American film-maker, who shot some of these performers' movements in reverse in order to make them look extra creepy.

Doing a fight scene with a contortionist vampire was a first for Foxx, who remembers the special instructions he was given when working with one female contortionist.

"We had to be very careful with her - we weren't allowed to jerk her or do anything quick because she disengages her body, so it can be very vulnerable."

Another thing that sets the film apart is the appearance of Snoop Dogg, one of the most famous rappers in the world with hits like 2004's Drop It Like It's Hot.

He was lured to join the project by Perry, who says he convinced the 50-year-old American hip-hop icon to sign on by promising to "make him an action star".

Foxx thinks Perry made good on that promise, and was thrilled to have Snoop Dogg as his scene partner.

"I watched this man as a young artist sometimes having to fight for his life, and he was giving everybody anthems and songs while we were partying and dancing.

"So for this day to come, and for us to see him bloom and kick a** in this movie as an actor, it's special," Foxx says.

The rapper also brings an instant levity and cool to the film, the actor says. "Anybody can tell you Snoop is the ambassador of grace, entertainment and fun - any time you say 'Snoop Doggy Dog', your soul lights up."

•Day Shift is available on Netflix.