David Beckham shares tribute to dad, who remarries in intimate wedding

LONDON - Former English football star David Beckham shared a sweet tribute to his father after the latter walked down the aisle again.

Ted Beckham, 73, married solicitor Hilary Meredith, 62, in a small private wedding in London on Saturday (Dec 11).

In a social media post on Tuesday, Beckham, 46, wrote: "Beautiful day celebrating my dad and Hillary's wedding. Amazing to be together with all the family.

"So proud to be there for my dad like he's always been there for me. Love you, dad."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player also uploaded two photos - one of him adjusting his dad's tie before the wedding and another of him sitting at a table with the newlyweds.

Ted was married to David's mother Sandra for 33 years before they split in 2002. His account of the divorce in his 2005 autobiography, David Beckham: My Son, reportedly led to a rift with David. They mended their ties after the senior Beckham suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2007.

Ted met Ms Meredith in 2019 when they were doing charity work for army veterans, and announced their engagement in March the following year.

The wedding was attended by the couple's immediate family members. David's wife, fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and three of their four children, were also there. Their oldest child, Brooklyn, 22, was believed to be in the United States at the time.