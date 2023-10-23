David Beckham’s alleged former mistress Rebecca Loos slams him for playing victim in Netflix documentary

LONDON – David Beckham’s alleged ex-mistress Rebecca Loos has accused the English former football star of playing the victim while talking about their alleged affair in his self-titled Netflix documentary Beckham.

Beckham, 48, and his English singer-fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham, 49, broke their silence on the 2004 scandal on the show, which was released on Oct 4 and topped the streamer’s most-watched English TV shows list for two weeks in a row.

David Beckham called the stories horrible and said they left him “feeling sick every day”. His wife referred to the saga as “the hardest period”.

Loos, now 47, hit back via British newspaper The Mail on Sunday, saying: “He can say whatever he likes, of course, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories. He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.”

The Dutch former model, who used to be Beckam’s personal assistant, became famous after she told the now-defunct British tabloid News Of The World in April 2004 that they had an affair in Spain after he moved from English Premier League club Manchester United to Spanish La Liga club Real Madrid in 2003.

Loos, now married with two children and living in Norway where she works as a medical assistant, told The Mail that those stories might be horrible but they were true.

“He’s the one who’s responsible for his wife’s suffering, he’s the one who decided to lie to her, to say, we don’t have to tell my wife,” she said. “He made all these choices.”

Loos said it was one thing to keep one’s private life to oneself, and another thing to mislead the public.

“If you don’t want to take responsibility for things because of your family and your children, that’s absolutely fine. And if he had just said it was a tough time for us and moved on, I wouldn’t be here today,” she added. “But he specifically made it look like my fault, that he had nothing to do with this.”

Loos said she decided to speak up after the documentary was aired because she did not want to be branded as a liar who made up those stories.

“I also have a family and children, and they have Google,” she said. “They can also watch documentaries, and I want them to know their mother was brave enough to stand up against the Beckhams and to stand up for the truth.”

Loos said she has accepted the mistakes she made and has come to terms with them, calling them “the best lessons I’ve learnt in life” in hindsight.

“That path, those mistakes, everything I’ve learnt along the way have brought me to where I am today.”

She said she would not have met her husband, Norwegian doctor Sven Christjar Skaiaa, if she had not taken part in a reality television series after she became famous due to the alleged affair.

“Things happen for a reason. And now I have a wonderful life with my incredible husband and children,” she said.

The Beckhams have not reacted publicly to Loos’ latest claim.