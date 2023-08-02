Angelababy teaches David Beckham Mandarin, Jisoo shows Erling Haaland Flower moves

MACAU/SEOUL – With the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup ongoing in Australia and New Zealand, former England football star David Beckham shared a video on Weibo on Monday night.

The 48-year-old wrote: “Thanks for teaching me some football phrases @angelababy. Come on, England.”

In the video, which was also shared by Hong Kong actress Angelababy on Weibo, Beckham said he was excited about the Women’s World Cup, especially the Tuesday match between England and China.

“I am here with Angelababy in The Londoner in Macau, and she is going to teach me, hopefully, a few phrases,” said the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player.

“This is a big match for China too,” said Angelababy, 34. “I have prepared some football phrases in Chinese for you.”

The regular cast member of Chinese variety show Keep Running (2014 to present) then taught Beckham how to say “goal”, “shoot”, “come on, England” and “come on, China” in Mandarin.

England defeated China 6-1 in the group stage match and reached the round of 16 knockout stage as group leaders, while China were eliminated.

Meanwhile, Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink hosted Norwegian striker Erling Haaland in an episode of the online talk show, A Coupang Play Series Special (Here To Bloom), on Wednesday, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

In preview videos shared by streaming platform Coupang Play, Jisoo, 28, was seen teaching Haaland, who plays for English Premier League club Manchester City, the moves for her viral Flower dance challenge.