David Beckham begs youngest child Harper not to leave him on first day of school

LONDON - Former football star David Beckham, 46, is taking the first day of school pretty hard.

In an adorable Instagram video posted by his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, on Thursday (Sept 9), he is seen with the youngest of their brood of four kids, Harper Seven.

The 10-year-old is seen dressed in a purple checked uniform and chopping a pear while her dad hugged her tightly from the back.

When her mum asked how she was feeling on going back to school after the summer holiday, she replied: "Nervous, but very excited."

Her dad then added: "Please don't go. Stay with daddy. Stay with me."

Victoria Beckham, 47, captioned her post: "Back to school for Harper Seven! Not sure who is feeling it the most. It's been an amazing summer."

The fashion designer shared more father-daughter pictures on Instagram Stories, writing: "Is she leaving for school or leaving home?"

She added laughing emojis and said: "You'll be ok @davidbeckham."

Later, she posted a short clip of her daughter's prefect badge and said: "Proud mummy moment."

The doting dad also posted a photo of him and his daughter at the dining table having breakfast.

In his caption, he used a laughing-crying emoji and wrote: "Back to school. A little talk of excitement, a little nervous , but the good news is very happy (heart emoji). Go have fun, pretty lady."