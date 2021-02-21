David and Victoria Beckham wish their son Cruz a happy 16th birthday

Former English football star David Beckham's third son Cruz turns 16 on Saturday (Feb 20).

To celebrate the occasion, Beckham, 45, posted a video montage of photos of him and his son to I'll Be There For You, the theme song of sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004).

The former player of clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid wrote: "Happy 16th birthday to my little man. Have the most amazing day, dad is so proud of you. Love you always and forever. Sorry about the singing."

He was referring to them singing the line "I'll be there for you" at the end of the montage.

His wife Victoria, 46, also posted a photo montage to the tune of the Jackson 5's I Want You Back. The former Spice Girl wrote: "Happy Birthday! @cruzbeckham We all love u so much. We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses."

In the video, Cruz was seen drumming a plastic cup, the same way that actress Anna Kendrick famously did in Cups, a music video for the movie Pitch Perfect (2012). The Beckhams have three other children - sons Brooklyn, 21, and Romeo, 18, as well as daughter Harper Seven, nine.