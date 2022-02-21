Dave Chappelle to produce four new Netflix comedy specials

Updated
Published
4 min ago

LOS ANGELES • Dave Chappelle will executive-produce four new Netflix comedy specials, months after the streaming platform faced public scrutiny over comments the stand-up comedian made targeting the transgender community in a previous project.

The first of the new series, Chappelle's Home Team, will be available to subscribers next Monday, Netflix said in a statement. Each stand-alone programme will feature a different veteran comedian whom Chappelle will introduce.

Though Chappelle will not perform, the deal reaffirms the streaming giant's investment in the controversial comic.

Both came under fire in October after Chappelle, 48, made a series of jokes about gender-neutral pronouns and comments about trans-women's genitalia in his comedy special The Closer.

Netflix defended Chappelle's content, citing "artistic freedom".

Employees had raised concerns about the show's release and some staged a walkout of the company's Los Angeles headquarters in protest. Netflix said it encourages open disagreement.

The Closer cost Netflix US$24.1 million (S$32.4 million), more than its record-breaking show Squid Game, Bloomberg News reported.

Chappelle's specials are the most-watched on the platform - with a previous show garnering about 24 million views.

He is scheduled to headline Netflix's upcoming comedy festival, Netflix Is A Joke, at the Hollywood Bowl in April.

BLOOMBERG

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 21, 2022, with the headline Dave Chappelle to produce four new Netflix comedy specials. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top