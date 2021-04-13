Danny Yeo, Dasmond Koh speak out

Singapore celebrities Danny Yeo and Dasmond Koh have weighed in on local actor Elvin Ng's allegations that he was bullied by Taiwanese actor Patrick Lee on the set of 2018 Mediacorp drama Gifted.

Television presenter Yeo told Shin Min Daily News that Lee, 41, had shouted at him during the movie premiere of Imperfect (2012).

The Singapore crime film featured Lee alongside local actors such as Li Nanxing, Ian Fang and Edwin Goh; late Hong Kong actor Liu Kai Chi and Taiwanese actress Chiang Tsu-ping.

Yeo, who has hosted many press conferences and premieres featuring major celebrities, said most stars have been gracious and tactful towards him.

In all his years of hosting, he said, Lee was the only artiste who had yelled at him.

"It was in the cinema and he yelled 'get out' at me in front of everybody," Yeo told the Chinese evening daily, adding that Lee had not been holding a microphone.

Yeo recalled being dumbfounded and stunned. He felt embarrassed and wondered if he had misspoken or addressed Lee by the wrong name. He said he could only smooth things over and continue to host the event.

He apologised to movie director Steve Cheng and Li, who was also the producer, after the event, to which Li responded: "It's okay."

The saga took another twist yesterday after television host Koh commented on the incident on social media.

Koh, co-founder of NoonTalk Media, mentioned an unhappy experience between Lee and actor Xu Bin, a NoonTalk artiste, while filming in Malaysia, without giving details.

But Koh, 49, also asked Ng what had happened between him and actress Angel Lim, another NoonTalk artiste, on the set of the drama Heart To Heart (2018 to 2019).

Koh did not give details when approached by Lianhe Wanbao, saying only that Lim's emotions had been affected by Ng's words and actions during filming, souring relations between them.

But Koh said he had heard only one side of the story. "I'm not sure who is right and who is wrong. It might be a misunderstanding, or it might be Angel Lim who was immature at that time... I am willing to apologise on her behalf if it was her fault."

Ng has not commented on Koh's social media post.