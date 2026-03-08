Dancers join the singalong as Seventeen fans exit National Stadium concert venue

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – When the last song ended at South Korean boy band Seventeen’s concert at the National Stadium on March 7, the entertainment did not stop.

As tens of thousands of Seventeen fans streamed out of the venue after the K-pop group’s sixth Singapore concert, they were met by something new: dancers performing alongside the singalong that has become a fixture of major shows at The Kallang.

As Seventeen hits such as Super (2023) and Thunder (2025) blared through the speakers, the performers from local dance crew Double R. Squad broke out into snazzy moves as fans cheered, sang along and took videos.

Armed with bubble guns, the dancers were stationed at two stages: six at a platform in front of Kallang Wave Mall and another four at a platform near Stadium MRT station’s Exit B.

The decision by The Kallang – which the National Stadium is part of – to add the dance segment was practical.

With Circle Line services running on a reduced schedule between Mountbatten and Paya Lebar stations because of ongoing tunnel strengthening works – slated to last until April 19 – the queue to Stadium MRT station was expected to move more slowly. And venue staff wanted to keep up the mood for longer.

But as it turned out, the walk to the station was quite smooth. In the few instances when the venue staff had to hold back fans to prevent a bottleneck near the station entrance, the wait was only about five minutes.

Seventeen fans – known as Carats – started making their way to Stadium MRT station right after the concert ended at around 10pm. They were also encouraged to walk to alternative stations Tanjong Rhu and Kallang.

The dance crew performed to a set list of Seventeen’s hit songs. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Concertgoer Mahshuk Begam, 27, told The Straits Times that the walk to Stadium MRT was even smoother than when she attended Seventeen’s previous outing at the National Stadium in 2025. “I feel like today is faster, I could get to the MRT within 15 minutes. Last year, it took me about 30 minutes.”

The Seventeen fan, who works in the hospitality industry, added that having the dancers and music along the walk to the MRT kept the momentum from the concert going. “It gives off the energy that we felt inside the stadium.”

Fans from overseas, including Ms Amy Tai, who flew in from Hong Kong, also praised the initiative. The 22-year-old waitress has also seen the K-pop group perform in her home city, South Korea and Japan.

“This is my first time seeing dancers and hearing Seventeen’s music as we leave the venue. It keeps us in the concert mood and makes the experience unforgettable,” she said.

The singalong tradition at The Kallang dates back to British band Coldplay’s National Stadium concerts in 2023. At that time, venue operations lead Lee Lih Long, nicknamed DJ LL, began playing songs through a microphone as crowds were held in batches outside Stadium MRT station.

When Coldplay’s Viva La Vida (2008) came on, fans spontaneously joined in, turning the queue into a street party. Clips of the moment went viral, and the idea stuck.

A few batches of concertgoers were held back for five minutes to prevent a bottleneck at the Stadium MRT station’s entrance. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Since then, Lee’s team has curated playlists for each show, turning the experience into a mini after-party. The addition of dancers on Saturday added a visual element, enhancing the entertainment value and engaging the audience in a more dynamic way.

Seventeen’s show, part of the K-pop act’s New_ World Tour, was their second National Stadium performance within the span of a year. They played two nights there in 2025 for their Right Here World Tour.