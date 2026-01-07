Dance music festival Tomorrowland to stage first full Asian edition in Thailand

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

One of the world's largest dance music festivals, Tomorrowland started in Belgium in 2005.

PATTAYA, Thailand – One of the world’s biggest dance music festivals, Tomorrowland, is set to stage its first full-scale event in Asia in Thailand’s Wisdom Valley, Pattaya, from Dec 11 to 13.

A partnership between festival organisers We Are One World and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 will feature six stages and is expected to draw 50,000 people each day.

Organisers describe the venue as “a tropical festival playground surrounded by nature, mountains, water, and open landscapes”.

The governor of TAT said in a statement: “Hosting Tomorrowland in Thailand marks an important milestone in our ambition to position the country as a leader in global tourism and creative experiences. We look forward to welcoming people from all over the world to discover the beauty, culture, and hospitality of Thailand.”

Known for its elaborate and immersive design and production, Tomorrowland started in Belgium in 2005 and has since expanded to the United States, Brazil and France.

In November 2025, it held a smaller-scale, indoor edition, The Magic of Tomorrowland, in Shanghai.

Tomorrowland has won several accolades, including five consecutive Best Music Event prizes at the International Dance Music Awards from 2012 to 2016.

We Are One World chief executive officer Bruno Vanwelsenaers described the festival’s expansion to a new continent as “a milestone”.

“Thailand feels like the right place, not only because of its beauty and energy, but also because of the shared ambition to create something meaningful and world-class together. This is the beginning of a long-term story.”

Pre-registration for Tomorrowland Thailand starts on Jan 8 via my.tomorrowland.com and global ticket sales will kick off on March 7.

Unlike its other locations, Tomorrowland Thailand will not have the festival’s signature DreamVille campsite. The festival website says there will be “a wide range of accommodations with shuttles” via its hotel packages, which will go on sale on Feb 28.

The line-up has not been announced but previous editions of the festival have been headlined by some of the world’s biggest electronic dance acts including Dutch DJ-producers Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren, French stalwart David Guetta and Belgian stars Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.