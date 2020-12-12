Dance Monkey tops Apple Music Singapore

Dance Monkey by Australian singer Tones And I is the most streamed song on Apple Music for Singapore fans this year. It is followed by Memories by American band Maroon 5, Senorita by music power couple Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, Don't Start Now by British singer Dua Lipa and Someone You Loved by British singer Lewis Capaldi.

The highest ranking Asian artists are K-pop girl group Blackpink at No. 8 with How You Like That, Taiwanese singers Jay Chou and Mayday's Ashin at No. 9 with Won't Cry and K-pop girl group Red Velvet at No. 10 with Psycho.

The top three songs this year on Apple Music's global charts are American rapper Roddy Ricch's The Box, Canadian singer The Weeknd's Blinding Lights and Dance Monkey.

The streaming platform's team of editors also released a list of its 100 best songs of the year.

Besides tunes such as Blinding Lights and Ariana Grande's Positions, it also includes songs by Singapore acts such as Stay With You by JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun, Lovers Forever by Benjamin Kheng, Don't You Know Yet? by Gentle Bones and Tay Kewei and Amazing by Yung Raja, Alyph and Trifect.

The streaming service's most-read lyrics are for WAP, an explicit female-centred sexual empowerment anthem by American rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion; Dance Monkey, a song inspired by Tones And I's struggles when she was a busker; and Japanese duo Yoasobi's Run At Night, based on a short story about a man whose girlfriend is obsessed with death.

Dance Monkey is also the top song this year on Shazam, a music recognition app owned by Apple that helps users identify what they are listening to.