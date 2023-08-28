Dakota Fanning got to boss Denzel Washington around after reuniting on The Equalizer 3

LAS VEGAS – With The Equalizer 3, Oscar winner Denzel Washington reprises one of his signature roles in the final instalment of the hit vigilante thriller franchise.

And it once again sees his retired intelligence agent character violently righting wrongs, only this time in Naples instead of Boston.

The movie is also a reunion of sorts for the star.

It reteams him and film-maker Antoine Fuqua, who directed the first two movies as well as crime drama Training Day (2001), which earned Washington a Best Actor Oscar.

The Equalizer 3 also co-stars actress Dakota Fanning, 29, with whom Washington first appeared in the action thriller Man On Fire (2004) almost two decades ago, when she was a child star.

In The Equalizer (2014) and The Equalizer 2 (2018), former government assassin Robert McCall (Washington) disrupts his quiet retirement in Boston to protect two abused young women, in the process taking on the Russian and Irish mobs.

In the third film, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, McCall tries to escape from his past by moving to Naples in southern Italy, and manages to find a measure of peace.

But he learns his new friends are being terrorised by the local mafia, and is moved to become an avenging angel again.

Washington, 68, spoke at a convention of American cinema owners in Las Vegas earlier in 2023 alongside Fuqua and Fanning, and he used the occasion to make the case for audiences watching films such as this at the theatre instead of at home.

“There are some movies that are ‘sit at home’ movies. There are some that are ‘sit at home, go to the bathroom during the commercial’ movies.

“Then there are ‘butt in the seat’ movies – ‘don’t move, don’t get popcorn, stay in your seat, don’t go to the bathroom’ movies, of which this is one,” says the American actor, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the period war drama Glory (1989).