Dad-approved, kid-tested: 6 new activities for the June school holidays

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WonderGround: A Journey Beneath Your Feet is an immersive arts space and indoor playground.

SINGAPORE – Now that the June school holidays are finally here, it is time to get the kids away from screens and out of the house.

Here are six fresh attractions opened in recent months that have been tested and approved by my two daughters, aged seven and 13, and me.

From battling zombies in a life-size Minecraft adventure to discovering local history inside Bukit Batok Library’s Time Caverns to surviving extreme simulated environments at Exploria, these outings are guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is an interactive real-life adventure based on the popular online game. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

What: An immersive physical adventure based on the popular online game where visitors use an Orb of Interaction to gather resources, battle mobs and rescue a village.

Where: Green Canvas, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, 80 Mandai Lake Road

When: Until Sept 13; 11am to 7pm (weekdays), 10am to 8pm (weekends)

Admission: From $43.70 an adult and $38 a child. Go to str.sg/ABZR

The kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take:

The best part: Moving around to play. I love stomping on the light projections to collect items and throwing snowballs at the blazing monsters.

Visitors explore themed biomes, gather resources and battle mobs to save a village from a zombie invasion. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

13-year-old’s take:

The highlight: The team mission to craft tools, brew a potion of weakness and save the villagers before time runs out.

The vibe check: Passed the teen test. Stepping into a life-size Minecraft world is incredible and we even get a free code for an exclusive in-game cape.

The parent’s verdict

The age-gap success: A win that thrills both a primary schooler and a teenager equally.

The screen-time swop: I am happy they have expanded their video game obsession into a physical activity. They are constantly on their feet – swinging Orbs, throwing balls and running around.

Pacing: The production value is high, but the time limits in each room can make the experience feel a bit rushed.

Hot tip: Make sure everyone focuses and pays close attention to the brief introduction by the guides at the start of each room. There are quite a few steps to remember on how to use your Orb of Interaction to gather items and craft tools. Do not panic if the kids forget a step or get stuck – the on-site attendants are incredibly helpful and enthusiastic, so you can always ask them for assistance.

WonderGround: A Journey Beneath Your Feet

At WonderGround: A Journey Beneath Your Feet, kids explore hidden ecosystems through tunnels and caverns. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

What: A whimsical, sensory-led arts space and indoor playground where kids explore hidden ecosystems through tunnels and caverns. It is run by The Ground Co Limited, an arts charity dedicated to children up to nine years old.

Where: The Artground at One Holland Village, 01-20 One Holland Village, 7 Holland Village Way

When: 9.15am to 6pm daily (last slot starts at 4.45pm)

Admission: $8 a person on weekdays; $12 a child, $10 an adult on weekends and public and school holidays. Free for blue and orange Chas cardholders. Book tickets at str.sg/DnLb

The space provides a tactile environment for toddlers and younger kids. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take:

The best part: Running around the brightly coloured exhibits. I love climbing up the mini rock climbing wall, going down the slides and, most of all, playing with the insect-themed displays and insect toys.

The parent’s verdict

Art meets play: I love that this space is so visually pretty. It is not just a typical indoor play area, but also a beautiful showcase for home-grown art talent with designs by local visual artist Aida Sa’ad.

The play area is also a beautiful showcase for home-grown art talent. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

It is the perfect tactile environment for toddlers and younger kids. If they get tired from all the running, there are cosy reading nooks scattered around for them to chill and recharge.

Accessible and inclusive: The charity aims to keep the arts accessible for all families, making this a highly inclusive playspace with a relatively low admission fee . The fact that blue and orange Chas cardholders can enter for free is a fantastic initiative.

Hot tip: Beyond the free-play space, there are many intergenerational programmes to enjoy. For example, on June 14 and 21, pre-schoolers can team up with a grown-up for Nailed It With Love!,a Father’s Day yarn art activity, hammering nails and winding yarn to create a handmade photo keepsake.

Play slots are limited, so it is best to book online before heading there.

Bukit Batok Library

The newly renovated Bukit Batok Library has a unique cave-like interior design inspired by the neighbourhood's Little Guilin nature park. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

What: A revamped library spanning three floors that is now double its original size. It features cave-like interiors inspired by Little Guilin, a nature park in Bukit Batok famous for its granite rock cliffs, as well as Singapore’s first immersive library soundscape.

Where: 03-01 West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central Link

When: 9am to 9pm daily , though staff-assisted services only start at 11am . Closed at 5pm on the eves of Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year. The Level 2 Multimedia and Study Zone remains open daily until 10pm. The library is closed on public holidays

Admission: Free

The library has expanded across three floors, doubling its size to over 2,700 sq m. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

The kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take:

The best part: Watching the magnetic ball draw cool patterns in the sand at Ripples Circle, a calm, meditative space, and exploring the Time Caverns, a cave-like interactive area that showcases Bukit Batok’s history.

The vibe check: Reading inside the Sound Cave is a completely different experience from a normal library because the surround-sound space looks and feels like a rocky cavern.

The library has a physical collection of about 150,000 books and magazines. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

13-year-old’s take:

The highlight: The Sound Library, a series of interactive listening booths. It is fun putting on headphones at the booths to listen to community playlists and audio clips from Singapore’s history instead of just reading.

The teen test: Passed. The new aesthetic is highly Instagrammable and there are plenty of cosy nooks to hang out in.

Visitors can learn the history of the Bukit Batok neighbourhood. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

The parent’s verdict

Beyond borrowing books: I love how much larger it is now. The kids get to do so much more than just reading. There is plenty to explore, like the Time Caverns which offer lessons about local history.

A sensory refresh: The Sound Cave has the wow factor. The ambient nature tracks, composed from Bukit Batok field recordings, provide a soothing, welcome break from the usual library silence and make for a highly focused reading environment .

Hot tip: The library has special programmes during the June holidays, such as a craft camp making recycled fashion. For details, go to str.sg/K6oz

If the kids want to borrow a book instantly or discover new titles, look out for the interactive Scan-n-Discover displays – they can scan a book’s QR code to get recommendations for physical books and e-books.

Exploria

Exploria uses interactive technology to take visitors on a multisensory adventure across five immersive worlds. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

What: A massive 10,000 sq m indoor multimedia attraction with five immersive zones that use responsive media to recreate extreme environments and prehistoric worlds.

Where: Mandai Wildlife Reserve, 80 Mandai Lake Road

When: 11am to 8pm on weekdays (last entry at 7pm); 11am to 9pm on weekends and public holidays (last entry at 8pm)

Admission: From $38 an adult and $28 a child, with discounted rates available for WildPass members. Go to str.sg/ynv5

The kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take:

The best part: The hands-on interactive activities are nice. I love experiencing the lightning and rainstorm and using the Micro Worlds exhibits to zoom in on microscopic life that is usually invisible to my eyes.

13-year-old’s take:

The highlight: The gamified score system. We use our interactive wristbands to collect points as we go through the exhibits and I love that these can be used to offset purchases at the gift shop.

The vibe check: The Bitdeer AI Extreme Frontiers zone is intense – it features a desert simulator heated to 40 deg C to recreate the arid habitat of animals like the Namaqua chameleon.

The Micro Worlds exhibits zoom in on microscopic life. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

The parent’s verdict

Traversing time and space: I love that it feels like travelling the globe and taking a trip through time. We get to simulate extreme environments, from the depths of the ocean to the rainforest, and understand the massive scale of extinct giant animals.

A visual marvel: The place is visually stunning right from the entrance hub, which features a giant LED globe and a synchronised light and sound show. As they play, the kids effortlessly pick up valuable lessons such as the importance of biodiversity and the crucial roles of microscopic creatures.

Hot tip: Try to hunt for Hidden Gems, where scanning your wristband at specific spots unlocks surprise content, such as an activity where you search a dark area for creatures that blend into their environment.

Malay Heritage Centre

Kids can play with wayang kulit (shadow puppets) at the newly revamped Malay Heritage Centre. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The newly revamped Malay Heritage Centre features new interactive exhibitions and rich historical artefacts. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

What: The newly revamped Malay Heritage Centre has undergone a major restoration, featuring new interactive exhibitions and rich historical artefacts that reflect the diverse backgrounds of the Malay community in Singapore.

Where: 85 Sultan Gate

When: 10am to 6pm for the permanent galleries (last admission is at 5.30pm) and 8am to 9pm for the outdoor compound (Tuesdays to Sundays). Closed on Mondays

Admission: Free for all visitors until June 28

Visitors can listen to the sounds made by different percussions at the recently renovated Malay Heritage Centre. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take:

The best part: Playing with the wayang kulit (shadow puppets). It is fun putting on a show. I also love the interactive station where I can type and print my name in traditional scripts like Jawi.

13-year-old’s take:

An interactive sound installation by local artist Bani Haykal. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The highlight: The interactive sound installation by local artist Bani Haykal. I get to make unique sounds and music using a piano, repurposed drums, lampshades and a radio. The artworks by local Malay artists along the Corridors of Cultural Memories are cool backdrops for taking photos.

The parent’s verdict

Linking past and present: I like that the exhibits seamlessly link history and the present. The narrative reflects how Malay identities in Singapore have been shaped over time through movement, exchange and connections with the wider Nusantara (Malay region).

Greater representation: I appreciate that there are more Malay sub-ethnic groups showcased in the galleries, a wider cast of pioneers and an increased focus on the contributions of Malay women.

Baju kurung belonging to Tengku Embong Fatimah and Sultan Abdul Rahman of the Riau-Lingga Sultanate. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Hot tip: Check out the centre’s special activities during the June holidays. Families can embark on the free Peta Rahsia: Kampong Gelam Treasure Hunt (str.sg/oeFuZ), sign up for The World of Attar scent-making workshop on June 24 (str.sg/Foq9c) or join the Tales From The Nusantara: Atan, The Island Boy! storytelling and craft session on June 27 (str.sg/pqXV).

Temasek Shophouse’s outdoor community space

Temasek Shophouse's new outdoor community space is a green and family-friendly destination in Orchard Road. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

What: A 3,000 sq m outdoor green space at social impact hub Temasek Shophouse in Orchard Road

Where: 28 Orchard Road

When: Temasek Shophouse is open from 8am to 9.30pm (weekdays) and 10am to 9.30pm (weekends and public holidays)

The space features gardens and a community farm that supports biodiversity. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

Admission: Free

The kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take:

The best part: The play area – I love running around and going up the rock climbing walls.

13-year-old’s take:

The highlight: The “bug hotels” and roosting structures for birds. It is cool to see these man-made shelters for insects like bees built right into the gardens.

The parent’s verdict

There is a corner for kids to engage in climbing play. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

A green oasis: I really like that it provides a new green space in Orchard Road, a place traditionally known just for shopping. It supports local biodiversity beautifully and there are shaded tables and chairs where families can hang out and socialise.

Sustainability lesson: It is a fantastic place for kids to learn about sustainability. The structures are constructed using recycled materials, such as old steel frames and roof tiles that were replaced during the building’s renovation. I also appreciate that mature trees already present on site, such as the angsana and yellow flame, have been preserved, and new native plants have been added throughout the space.

Hot tip: Do not miss the vibrant heritage murals along the rejuvenated Stamford Canal. They depict scenes like Dhoby Ghaut’s history as an Indian open-air laundry and make for a great photo backdrop. Also, keep an eye out for upcoming community events here, such as farmers’ markets and farm-to-table tours where kids can learn about local produce. Go to str.sg/7XgG