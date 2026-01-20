Cultural Medallion recipient Rahimah Rahim turns 70, releases new songs

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singapore singer Rahimah Rahim recently turned 70 and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The veteran singer, whose career spans more than six decades, has released two new works as part of her Cultural Medallion Legacy Project. The songs celebrate life, family roots and her enduring love for the craft.

“Turning 70 is not just a milestone, but also a moment for reflection and leaving something meaningful behind,” Rahimah told The Straits Times at the launch event at Serambi Kampong Gelam on Jan 16. Guests at the event included Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim and fellow Singaporean singers such as Sanisah Huri and Art Fazil.

“These songs are my way of sharing the wisdom of my life’s journey, from the choices I make to the roots that ground me . I am deeply grateful for the opportunities and the love from my fans over the years.”

Her new music bridges the past, present and future of Singapore music and features home-grown talent such as Art, who is the music producer, and arranger Nahli Z, as well as a collaboration with retro/indie band The Pinholes.

The first song, Hidup Ini (This Life), is a reflective track written by fellow veteran Singaporean musician Saifuldin Ali that explores life’s winding path. It urges listeners to cherish love, moments and memories because “tomorrow is uncertain and eternity exists only in memories”, Rahimah said.

The second song, a cover of the 1965 hit Si Manis 17, pays tribute to her family’s artistic heritage. Originally made famous by her late uncle, singer-actor Ahmad Daud – a pioneering figure in Singapore and Malaysia’s early entertainment scene – the duet with The Pinholes is both a nod to her roots and a celebration of collaboration across generations.

Born into a family of entertainers, Rahimah’s journey began at just age six, as a child actress in shows such as hit 1960s Malay sitcom Pak Awang Temberang (Mr Awang’s Antics).

Her father Rahim Hamid was widely known as Singapore’s Nat King Cole and was a sought-after club performer in the 1950s and 1960s. Her mother Mariam Baharum was an award-winning actress who appeared in films during the Malay Film Productions studio’s heyday in the 1950s.

By 16, Rahimah had transitioned into singing and went on to achieve international recognition, including winning a singing competition in Japan, Kimi Koso Star, in 1974.

Her catalogue of hits, including Hati Yang Rapuh (The Broken Heart, 1990), Gadis Dan Bunga (Lasses And Blooms, 1982) and Doa (Prayer, 1990), became staples of Malay radio.

In 2021, Rahimah’s contributions were formally recognised when she received Singapore’s highest artistic honour, the Cultural Medallion. The award acknowledged her lasting impact as a multilingual, multi-talented performer whose songs remain recognisable.

Despite the accolades and longevity, Rahimah remains refreshingly humble. She speaks candidly about her career, motivations and place in the modern music landscape.

“I’m just a worker,” said the singer, one of the performers at the 2025 National Day Parade. “When you give me work and I sign the contract, I am committed.”

Her humility extends beyond words. She takes public transport, chats with neighbours and lives a grounded life far removed from the glamour often associated with celebrity.

She also spoke affectionately about her family’s role in her life and work, especially her younger sister Rozie Rahim, whose tireless efforts helped bring the Cultural Medallion Legacy Project to life.

“My sister, she’s the one who handles everything,” Rahimah said. “She always says, ‘Kakak, don’t worry, just relax, I’ll make sure everything will be fine.’”

Rahimah’s plans for her Cultural Medallion Legacy Project include new songs in English and Mandarin.

“I’ve been very lucky that many still remember me,” she added. But true to form, she also emphasises the importance of nurturing new talent.

“I want to support the younger musicians,” she said. “I hope my footprints will leave an impact and become a good influence on our future generations.”