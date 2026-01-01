Crowd Lu to hold concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium for the first time

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Crowd Lu's upcoming show is in support of his latest album, HeartBreakFast, released in September 2025.

Crowd Lu HeartBreakFast World Tour

From his first performance here at a Toast Box outlet in 2008, Crowd Lu has grown from strength to strength. Over the years, the Taiwanese singer-songwriter has performed at bigger and bigger venues, such as the Esplanade Concert Hall in 2018, the Esplanade Theatre in 2019 and The Star Theatre in 2022.

Now, for the first time, the affable singer will be taking on the 12,000-seat Singapore Indoor Stadium. The show is in support of his latest album, HeartBreakFast, released in September 2025, with tracks such as the soothing Sleepless Night and ironic All Fool’s Day.

His concert is expected to express the stories of urbanites drifting alone in a metropolis, from their nightly “heartbreak” to the hope and possibility of every “breakfast”. In other words, think of him as a “heartbreak bartender” serving up an evening of emotional and reflective songs.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Jan 10, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $248 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Henry Lau Music Show

Canadian singer Henry Lau will be making his Singapore debut as a solo artiste on Jan 3. PHOTO: AMBI ENTERTAINMENT

Henry Lau is no stranger to Singapore, having performed here as a member of South Korean pop group Super Junior-M. But the Canadian musician and actor is making his Singapore debut as a solo artiste.

He launched his solo career in 2013 with the EP Trap and his electro-house number of the same name now has four versions – Korean, Mandarin , English and Japanese.

He went on to release another two EPs – Fantastic (2014) and Journey (2020). His most well-known number is the love song It’s You (2017), for the K-drama While You Were Sleeping (2017).

Where: Halls D, E and F, Level B2 Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Jan 3, 5pm

Admission: $98 to $238 via Marina Bay Sands’ website ( str.sg/rnBE ), Ticketmaster and Trip.com

Kenny Bee Live In The Moment Concert

Hong Kong singer Kenny Bee will take the stage at Sands Grand Ballroom on Jan 3. PHOTO: BIZ TRENDS

If you did not get enough of Kenny Bee when he performed here as part of Hong Kong pop band The Wynners in 2023, here is a chance to catch him without his bandmates.

At his upcoming solo show, the Hong Kong singer-actor, affectionately known as “Ah B”, is expected to showcase the best from his musical career, which spans more than five decades.

He is expected to perform hits such as Cantonese ballads Let Everything Go With The Wind (1987) and Love Change (1986), as well as Mandopop numbers Long Long Road (1994) and May You Be Happier Than Me (1989). He is also likely to dip into numbers by The Wynners, so the band’s ever-popular cover of The Walkers’ Sha-La-La-La-La (1974) is definitely a possibility.

The actor has also appeared in numerous films, such as Taiwanese movie The Story Of A Small Town (1979) and Hong Kong flick The Chinese Feast (1995), so there are plenty of heartfelt memories he can relive with fans during the show.