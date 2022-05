The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) has removed from its Facebook page a controversial meme featuring an image of Amber Heard from the defamation suit between the actress and her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

The post, which was uploaded last Thursday and shared 1,000 times before it was taken down on Monday night, uses a viral moment from Heard's testimony about Depp conducting a "cavity search" on her - sexually assaulting her after accusing her of hiding his drugs.