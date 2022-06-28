Crazy Rich Asians' Jimmy O. Yang to do stand-up show in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong-born American comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang, known for his roles in films such as Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and television series like Silicon Valley (2014 to 2019), will perform at The Star Theatre on Dec 8.

Yang, 35, played spoilt heir Bernard Tai in Crazy Rich Asians.

In HBO series Silicon Valley, he played Jian-Yang, an app developer who was one of the key characters from the second to the sixth and final season of the show.

Yang is also known for his stand-up show Good Deal, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Clips from the comedy special have gone viral online.

He is also an actor and writer for Netflix comedy series Space Force (2020 to 2022), in which he plays scientist Dr Kaifang Chan.

His memoir, How To American: An Immigrant's Guide To Disappointing Your Parents, was published in 2018.

Book It / Jimmy O. Yang Live in Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green, #04-01

When: Dec 8, 8pm

Admission: $78, $98, $118, $138 and $158. Pre-sales for Live Nation Members start on June 30 , 10am at this website. General ticket sales start on July 1, 10am via this website, 3158- 8588 and at all SingPost outlets.