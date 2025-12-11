Crazy Rich Asians’ Jimmy O. Yang returns for bigger Singapore Indoor Stadium show

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

American comedian-actor Jimmy O. Yang is back after selling out two shows at The Star Theatre in November.

Jimmy O. Yang – Big & Tall Tour

After the two stand-up comedy shows which he staged at The Star Theatre on Nov 24 and 25 sold out, the Crazy Rich Asians (2018) actor announced a third show at a bigger venue, Singapore Indoor Stadium.

All three shows are part of his Big & Tall Tour, which includes dates in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Macau and Malaysia.

Yang, who was born in Hong Kong before migrating with his family to the United States when he was 13, talked about how the tour was brought about by a desire to reconnect with his parents’ heritage in a recent interview with The Straits Times.

“For me, it started off as a personal journey,” said the funnyman, whose recent Hollywood projects include action-comedy-drama series Interior Chinatown (2024) and animated film The Monkey King (2023). “But the audiences have shown me so much love by selling out five shows in the arena in Hong Kong and then Singapore. I’m just grateful to be able to share my journey and have people enjoy and have a good time throughout all of it.”

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Dec 13, 8pm

Admission: From $108 from Sistic (go to str.sg/Hyx6 or call 6348-5555)

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast

The updated production Beauty And The Beast features new sets and costume designs while keeping familiar hit songs. PHOTO: DANIEL BOUD

The updated production of Disney’s Beauty And The Beast features refreshed sets, choreography and technology while staying faithful to the beloved 1991 animated film.

Led by Indian-Australian actress Shubshri Kandiah as Belle and Australian actor Brendan Xavier – who is of Indian and Dutch descent – as the Beast, the Singapore run is its only stop in Asia.

Disney devotees will also appreciate the musical’s authenticity, iconic songs and seamless blend of practical sets with digital animation.

Its grand musical numbers, including an 11½-minute Be Our Guest sequence and onstage transformation effects, will appeal strongly to theatre fans.

Audiences will be impressed by how the Beast appears in human form at the start, but transforms in front of their eyes, thanks to special effects.

The Singapore run will also include home-grown talents in roles such as Chip, the young boy who turned into a teacup.

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Depending on the day, performances can be at 1, 2, 6.30 or 8pm

Admission: From $70, go to str.sg/bdNK

Black Country, New Road – Live In Singapore

British rock band Black Country, New Road will be playing their first concert in Singapore. PHOTO: EDDIE WHELAN

Since making their debut in the late 2010s, British band Black Country, New Road have been making a name for themselves with an inimitable, boundary-pushing and genre-blending sound.

With a style that taps post-punk, folk, chamber pop, jazz and more, their upcoming gig will be their first in Singapore.

The band’s debut album For The First Time (2021) was nominated for the Mercury Prize, one of the highest music honours for albums released in Britain or Ireland.

Their global tour comes off the back of their latest and third album, Forever Howlong, released in April.

It signals a new phase for the band, as it is the first since former lead singer and guitarist Isaac Wood left in 2022 due to mental health issues. Since his departure, the remaining six members – Tyler Hyde, Georgia Ellery, May Kershaw, Lewis Evans, Charlie Wayne and Luke Mark – have adopted a collaborative vocal approach, with lead vocal duties shared primarily by Hyde, Ellery and Kershaw on their newer material.