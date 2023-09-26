Crazy Horse Paris preview? Blackpink’s Lisa raises eyebrows with raunchy dance

PARIS – Did Blackpink’s Lisa give her 97.8 million Instagram followers a sneak peek of her performance at famed Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse Paris?

The member of the K-pop girl group on Monday took to social media, where she teased a series of photos and a video of herself executing sensual dance moves.

Dressed in a skin-tight bodysuit, Lisa’s silhouette can be seen behind a screen, complete with blue and black backlights.

The 26-year-old Thai singer-rapper will appear in five shows at Crazy Horse Paris from Thursday to Saturday.

Netizens went gaga over the photos, with many fans commenting that Lisa possesses “the hottest body alive” – with some writing that even her shadow looks good.