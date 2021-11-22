Covid-19 scare for seven-year-old son of Fann Wong, Christopher Lee

Celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee took their booster vaccine shots last Saturday, just one day after their son had a Covid-19 scare.

Last Friday, the actress posted a screenshot of negative test results, presumably of her seven-year-old son Zed, on Instagram and wrote: "Zed woke up with shivers and chills in the middle of last night with a fever. Took him to hospital, did ART and PCR tests, was quite surprised he did the PCR without a fuss. So relieved to know it's negative now."

"On the way home from hospital last night, my boy apologised to me twice for waking me up in the middle of the night," she said, adding the hashtag #whyso sweetde.

She also mentioned that they had stayed at home all day waiting for the test results and had even cancelled a planned yacht trip.

The next day, the couple, both 50, posted videos of themselves, dressed in matching T-shirts, at their booster shot appointment.

While Fann was visibly flinching under her mask at the jab, Lee gave a thumbs up after the shot and wrote in the caption: "Hand in hand, happily, we go for our third shot."

He tagged on three laughing-crying emojis.