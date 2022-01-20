Couple Tay Kewei, Alfred Sim announce third child, first concert together

SINGAPORE - Married local singers Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei are teaming up for their first full-fledged concert together in March.

The show, titled "Re:Birth" will feature reimaginings of their hit songs and new numbers.

The concert's name also ties in with how Tay is pregnant with their third child. The couple has two sons - Momo, four, and Xiao Pian Pian, one.

In a press release, Tay, 38, said that she wasfour months pregnant. "I am feeling more tired this time, perhaps because I have two more kids around me. I am also more nauseous compared to before, but I am in my second trimester now so it is getting better".

Although the couple already know the baby's gender, they are keeping it a secret for now.

Tay released the album Why Don't You Let Go in April 2021 and the single Not Alone in November.

This will be singer-actor-host Sim'sfirst ticketed live concert.

The 40-year-old said in the same release that he went for a minor operation in the middle of 2021. He did not move around much after that and his weight went from 70kg to 76kg.

He said: "When we knew we would be able to perform at our very own concert, I had no choice but to start working out so I can get into shape before the D-day."

He is known for songs such as Who Would Have Known. As a couple, Sim and Tay have sung duets such as Love Exist, Thought That and Momo I Love You.

They married in 2015 after dating for almost 10 years and often share about their family life and parenting tips on entertainment programmes and social media.

Re:Birth - Alfred Sim And Tay Kewei 'Live' In Concert

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: March 4 and 5, 8pm

Admission: From $78 via Sistic (go to Sistic's website or call 6348-5555)