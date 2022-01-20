Couple Tay Kewei, Alfred Sim announce third child, first concert together

Although couple Tay Kewei (left) and Alfred Sim already know the baby's gender, they are keeping it a secret for now. PHOTO: CROSS RATIO ENTERTAINMENT
Updated
Published
38 min ago

SINGAPORE - Married local singers Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei are teaming up for their first full-fledged concert together in March.

The show, titled "Re:Birth" will feature reimaginings of their hit songs and new numbers.

The concert's name also ties in with how Tay is pregnant with their third child. The couple has two sons - Momo, four, and Xiao Pian Pian, one.

In a press release, Tay, 38, said that she wasfour months pregnant. "I am feeling more tired this time, perhaps because I have two more kids around me. I am also more nauseous compared to before, but I am in my second trimester now so it is getting better".

Although the couple already know the baby's gender, they are keeping it a secret for now.

Tay released the album Why Don't You Let Go in April 2021 and the single Not Alone in November.

This will be singer-actor-host Sim'sfirst ticketed live concert.

The 40-year-old said in the same release that he went for a minor operation in the middle of 2021. He did not move around much after that and his weight went from 70kg to 76kg.

He said: "When we knew we would be able to perform at our very own concert, I had no choice but to start working out so I can get into shape before the D-day."

He is known for songs such as Who Would Have Known. As a couple, Sim and Tay have sung duets such as Love Exist, Thought That and Momo I Love You.

They married in 2015 after dating for almost 10 years and often share about their family life and parenting tips on entertainment programmes and social media.

Re:Birth - Alfred Sim And Tay Kewei 'Live' In Concert

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
When: March 4 and 5, 8pm
Admission: From $78 via Sistic (go to Sistic's website or call 6348-5555)

More On This Topic
Arts Picks: Singapore Art Week, pianist Zee Zee in concert
Music Picks: The Weeknd, Joanna Dong and Singapore Street Festival

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top