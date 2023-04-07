Convicted killers of US rapper XXXTentacion given life sentences

MIAMI - Three men found guilty of murdering the rising rap star known as XXXTentacion in 2018 were sentenced on Thursday to life in prison.

The artist, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was only 20 when he was shot to death in broad daylight in Deerfield Beach, north of Miami.

Dedrick Williams, 26; Trayvon Newsome, 24; and Michael Boatwright, 28, received their sentences in a circuit court in Fort Lauderdale, just over two weeks after a jury found them guilty of first-degree murder.

Judge Michael Usan read each of them their sentences and emphasised that they will never leave prison alive.

The three listened silently, offering no reaction.

On June 18, 2018, an SUV cut off XXXTentacion’s car – two people got out and shot him. They stole a bag containing US$50,000 in cash and fled.

Prosecutors said it was Boatwright and Newsome who got out of the car, but Boatwright who shot the rapper.

Williams was accused of being the getaway driver and mastermind of the attack.

A fourth suspect, 26-year-old Robert Allen, testified against the others after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery.