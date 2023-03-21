Controversy over JJ Lin’s Hong Kong concert due to non-appearance of Mirror singer Ian Chan

HONG KONG – A spot of controversy arose on the third day of Singapore singer JJ Lin’s concert tour in Hong Kong.

Former Beyond singer Paul Wong was the Mandopop star’s special guest for the second concert on March 18.

But Lin, 41, was the only one performing on March 19, even though it had been rumoured that Hong Kong singer Ian Chan from popular boy band Mirror would be the special guest.

According to Hong Kong media reports, Chan, 29, had turned up for a rehearsal earlier that day with six of his Mirror bandmates: Stanley Yau, Lokman Yeung, Jeremy Lee, Alton Wong, Tiger Yau and Anson Kong.

However, there are conflicting reports on what happened next.

Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News said Lin’s team had thought all 12 members of Mirror would perform at the concert, and asked Chan’s six other bandmates there to perform with him.

Chan allegedly decided not to perform upon learning that his bandmates were being treated as “extras”.

Ming Pao Daily News said Chan was the scheduled guest singer, but that the organisers had cancelled the guest segment after finding out that the other six members would go onstage as well.