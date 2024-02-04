Controversial Malaysian rapper Namewee: ‘Don’t see me as a superhero’

SINGAPORE – Despite his celebrity status, Namewee hopes his younger fans will not consider him a role model or superhero.
The Malaysian rapper-actor’s new rock single Super Hero is the theme song of Malaysian gambling fantasy comedy All In, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Feb 8.
It revolves around a poker star (Jack Lim), whose talent is transferred to a naive, happy-go-lucky cafe assistant (Namewee) after an accident. Both then join forces to challenge a rival player (Philip Keung) in a match.
In town on Feb 1 to promote the film, the 40-year-old Namewee tells The Straits Times: “A superhero cannot do wrong. I am just a normal person, and I will definitely do something that sets a bad example.
“Say a beggar asks me for money. A superhero must give it, correct? But what if I don’t have any money? Or if I don’t want to give? Or if I think the beggar is faking it, I might not give.”
Being a superhero, he adds, is stressful. “I just want to be myself: easy-going, carefree and not held hostage by expectations.”
Indeed, controversy has followed Muar-born Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, since he burst onto the scene with the song Negarakuku (2007), a remake of the Malaysian national anthem.
His cheeky songs and music videos have poked fun at myriad topics, and got him censured. For example, his music video for Oh My God (2016), which allegedly insulted Islam, led him to be remanded for four days by the Malaysian police.
His ballad Fragile (2021), said to be full of barbed references to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and China-related issues such as the political status of Taiwan, resulted in him being banned in China.
Most recently, on Jan 31, a court found him guilty of defaming Malaysian concert organiser Star Planet, when he accused it of having a hand in the cancellation of one of his concerts in 2019.
He was ordered to pay damages to the company and its managing director, as well as issue an apology, both on video and in print media.
The company was also found guilty of breach of contract and ordered to compensate the star.
Namewee has said on social media that he will follow the court’s ruling. He tells ST that he plans to release a documentary on the situation.
Commenting on reports about his contentious behaviour over the years, he says: “Of course, the attention does benefit me and my work. But there are drawbacks too, like when more conservative sponsors get scared of me and stay away.”
Even his latest movie cannot resist making a sly reference to Namewee’s off-screen reputation, by getting his character involved in a comical run-in with two cops.
Namewee clarifies the scene was not his idea, and filming it did not remind him of his own encounters with the Malaysian police.
“It was always in the script,” he says. “In real life, the police in Malaysia are much more stern. They will tell you where to go and you have to follow. You cannot banter with them, like my character does. So the scene is very different from reality.”
He has also starred in other films such as Nasi Lemak 2.0 (2011) and Petaling Street Warriors (2011).
He accepted the role in All In because he was attracted to its fantastical concept of being able to tell when someone is lying or speaking the truth.
Namewee, who has been dating his make-up artist for more than a decade, adds: “Such an ability would be very handy in making money. But having it might also bring unhappiness, because people tell lies all the time in everyday life. I mean, who would say someone else’s clothes, or wife, are ugly?”
The part also brought back memories of working in the service industry. Before making it big in show business, he was a waiter at restaurants and a fried chicken stall.
“Wearing his outfit, it was as if I were working in a restaurant all over again. I felt very comfortable in the role.”
Life for the star has improved vastly since. He now dons snazzy suits and wears sunglasses indoors, which he says is a styling choice. He also owns 500 to 600 beanies, his signature accessory.
Like his on-screen character, who falls in love with an influencer played by Malaysian actress Yumi Wong, when Namewee sets his mind on something or someone, he pursues it singularly.
He says: “Some people question me why I do certain things, especially when I get into trouble. Some ask out of concern, others just to put me down.
“But once I am convinced of something, I will support it wholeheartedly. Even if people think I am stupid, brainless or reckless, I will still do it. I go with the attitude that if you never try, you never know.”
- All In opens in Singapore cinemas on Feb 8.