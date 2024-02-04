Controversial Malaysian rapper Namewee: ‘Don’t see me as a superhero’

SINGAPORE – Despite his celebrity status, Namewee hopes his younger fans will not consider him a role model or superhero.

The Malaysian rapper-actor’s new rock single Super Hero is the theme song of Malaysian gambling fantasy comedy All In, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Feb 8.

It revolves around a poker star (Jack Lim), whose talent is transferred to a naive, happy-go-lucky cafe assistant (Namewee) after an accident. Both then join forces to challenge a rival player (Philip Keung) in a match.

In town on Feb 1 to promote the film, the 40-year-old Namewee tells The Straits Times: “A superhero cannot do wrong. I am just a normal person, and I will definitely do something that sets a bad example.

“Say a beggar asks me for money. A superhero must give it, correct? But what if I don’t have any money? Or if I don’t want to give? Or if I think the beggar is faking it, I might not give.”

Being a superhero, he adds, is stressful. “I just want to be myself: easy-going, carefree and not held hostage by expectations.”

Indeed, controversy has followed Muar-born Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, since he burst onto the scene with the song Negarakuku (2007), a remake of the Malaysian national anthem.

His cheeky songs and music videos have poked fun at myriad topics, and got him censured. For example, his music video for Oh My God (2016), which allegedly insulted Islam, led him to be remanded for four days by the Malaysian police.

His ballad Fragile (2021), said to be full of barbed references to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and China-related issues such as the political status of Taiwan, resulted in him being banned in China.

Most recently, on Jan 31, a court found him guilty of defaming Malaysian concert organiser Star Planet, when he accused it of having a hand in the cancellation of one of his concerts in 2019.

He was ordered to pay damages to the company and its managing director, as well as issue an apology, both on video and in print media.

The company was also found guilty of breach of contract and ordered to compensate the star.

Namewee has said on social media that he will follow the court’s ruling. He tells ST that he plans to release a documentary on the situation.