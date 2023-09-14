Controversial Hong Kong singer Steven Cheung to go for vasectomy after birth of fourth son

HONG KONG – Controversial Hong Kong singer Steven Cheung will undergo a vasectomy now that he is a father of four, he announced on social media on Wednesday.

The member of Cantopop duo Boyz posted a photo of his family on Instagram and wrote in Chinese: “I am honoured to be the father of four children. For the livelihood of my family of six in the future and after careful consideration, I have decided to get a vasectomy to take the greatest responsibility as head of the family.”

The 38-year-old said he has contacted a day surgery centre to arrange for the birth control procedure and will share details after its completion.

Cheung – who has been married to Ms Au Yin Man, 32, for four years – announced on Instagram on Sept 7 that his fourth son was born and back home from the hospital. The couple have three other sons aged one, three and four.

According to Hong Kong’s Ming Pao Daily News, Cheung is reportedly in debt and having trouble making ends meet.