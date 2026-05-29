Content creator Ryan Lian returns to acting two years after lock tampering incident

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Ryan Lian shared a photo of himself with a script on social media on May 26.

SINGAPORE - Things appear to be looking up for home-grown actor Ryan Lian, who said on social media on May 26 that he is making an acting comeback after a couple of challenging years.

“A script! A script! I haven’t filmed in two years,” the 40-year-old, who is also a content creator and live streamer, wrote in Chinese. “You’re here finally. I’m so happy!”

He shared a photo of himself with a script and a close-up image of the script, with the details blurred out.

Lian rose to fame after starring in local film-maker Jack Neo’s movies such as Long Long Time Ago (2016) and Ah Boys To Men 4 (2017). His last big-screen roles included Money No Enough 3 (2024) and King Of Hawkers (2024).

Lian made headlines in September 2024 when he was arrested under the mental health act. He was then caught on video allegedly tampering with the digital door lock of an HDB flat.

The artiste previously opened up to Shin Min Daily News in 2022 about his three-year struggle with depression. He told the local Chinese-language newspaper in October 2024 that he spent five days at the Institute of Mental Health after he was arrested the previous month.

He was injured in an attack outside Nex mall in Serangoon in November 2024, when he was slashed on the face after a verbal confrontation.

A 22-year-old man, Aaron Samuel Yukon, was sentenced to nine months’ jail in November 2025 after he pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

In June 2025, Lian shared on social media that he roamed the streets in Singapore for about four months.

“I ate the steamed cakes used by people for praying when I was very hungry, and wore the clothes given by passers-by when I was caught in the rain,” he wrote then.

He said he stopped drifting through life after his grandmother died in April 2025.